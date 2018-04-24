Top Stories
Chris Hemsworth & Tom Hiddleston Represent 'Thor' at 'Avengers' Premiere

Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston suited up for the premiere of Disney and Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War!

The Thor co-stars – who play Thor and Loki in the film, respectively – stepped out for the event held on Monday (April 23) in Los Angeles.

They were joined by Mark Ruffalo, who appeared recently in Thor: Ragnarok as his character Bruce Banner/Hulk.

In Avengers: Infinity War, set to hit theaters this Friday (April 27), the Avengers and their allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

Also pictured inside: Benedict Cumberbatch, Winston Duke, Karen Gillan, and Evangeline Lilly.

25+ pictures inside of Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, and more at the premiere…

