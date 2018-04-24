Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, & Bradley Cooper Bring 'Guardians' to 'Avengers: Infinity War' Premiere

It’s a Guardians of the Galaxy reunion at the premiere of Disney and Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War!

The co-stars – who portray Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Gamora, and the voice of Rocket in the film, respectively – stepped out for the event held on Monday (April 23) in Los Angeles.

They were joined by Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, and Dave Bautista.

Check out the Groot figurines on Vin‘s jacket!

In Avengers: Infinity War, set to hit theaters this Friday (April 27), the Avengers and their allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

FYI: Chris is wearing Tom Ford. Karen is wearing Rona Pfeiffer jewelry.

