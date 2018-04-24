Top Stories
Tue, 24 April 2018 at 9:14 am

Christina Aguilera Slays 'Carpool Karaoke,' Gets Surprise Visit From Melissa McCarthy - Watch Now!

Christina Aguilera Slays 'Carpool Karaoke,' Gets Surprise Visit From Melissa McCarthy - Watch Now!

Christina Aguilera joined James Corden for Carpool Karaoke on Monday (April 23) during The Late Late Show with James Corden!

The pair sang a medley of her hits together, including “Fighter” and “Beautiful.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Christina Aguilera

Christina also shared some hot gossip from her days on the Mickey Mouse Club back in the mid-1990s.

In addition, comedian Melissa McCarthy made a surprise appearance while singing “Dirrty” with James! Melissa hopped in the car to perform Redman‘s rap.

Watch Christina Aguilera’s turn on Carpool Karaoke below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Carpool Karaoke, Christina Aguilera, James Corden, Melissa McCarthy, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kourtney Kardashian is meeting with Congress to talk cosmetics - TMZ
  • Zendaya is on a mission to change the "acceptable version" of black women in Hollywood - Just Jared Jr
  • Tristan Thompson's other baby mama is speaking out - TooFab
  • Read the first reactions after the Avengers: Infinity War premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sadie Robinson has a super cute new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr