Christina Aguilera Slays 'Carpool Karaoke,' Gets Surprise Visit From Melissa McCarthy - Watch Now!

Christina Aguilera joined James Corden for Carpool Karaoke on Monday (April 23) during The Late Late Show with James Corden!

The pair sang a medley of her hits together, including “Fighter” and “Beautiful.”

Christina also shared some hot gossip from her days on the Mickey Mouse Club back in the mid-1990s.

In addition, comedian Melissa McCarthy made a surprise appearance while singing “Dirrty” with James! Melissa hopped in the car to perform Redman‘s rap.

Watch Christina Aguilera’s turn on Carpool Karaoke below…