Tue, 24 April 2018 at 1:50 pm

Claire Foy Debuts 'The Girl in the Spider's Web' Preview at CinemaCon 2018!

Claire Foy keeps it chic and sophisticated while attending the 2018 CinemaCon Gala Opening Night Event: Sony Pictures Highlights its 2018 Summer and Beyond Films at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Monday (April 23) in Las Vegas.

The 34-year-old actress debuted some never-before-seen footage from her upcoming film The Girl in the Spider’s Web alongside director Fede Álvarez and producers Amy Pascal and Elizabeth Cantillon.

Claire is taking over the role of Lisbeth Salander, the fictional character made famous from The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo series, which was originally played by Rooney Mara.

“Lisbeth is truly special and iconic,” Claire expressed at the event (via Variety). “You can’t really describe her… At her very, very core, she is a survivor.”

The Girl in the Spider’s Web hits theaters in November!
Credit: Isaac Brekken, Ethan Miller; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Claire Foy

