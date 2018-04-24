Did Katy Perry Hint She's Officially Back with Orlando Bloom?

Did Katy Perry just confirm that she’s officially back together with Orlando Bloom?

When interviewed by ET, the subject of dating contestants on American Idol came up.

“No, I’m sorry I have been spoken for and speak for myself. And I’m very happy!” Katy said in response to if she would ever date a contestant.

Then, when asked if she was spoken for, Katy responded, “Yeah, girl, of course I am!”

Katy was also asked if she was a “Mrs. Broom,” referring an Instagram post she shared of Orlando Bloom holding a broom.

“No, I’m not a Mrs. Broom,” she said, while winking at the camera.

Katy and Orlando appear to be an on-again couple, but have not confirmed the news.