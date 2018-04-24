Tue, 24 April 2018 at 12:19 pm
Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Will Perform at Billboard Music Awards 2018!
Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are all performing at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards!
The exciting news was revealed on Tuesday (April 24) ahead of the awards ceremony on May 20 in Las Vegas.
Shawn and Camila are also nominated at the ceremony. If you haven’t yet, check out the full list of nominees.
Excitingly, this will also be Dua‘s first performance at an awards show in the United States – and it’s about time!
Are you excited to watch all the BBMAs performances?
Photos: Getty Images Posted to: 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes
