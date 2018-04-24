Eva Longoria Reps 'Desperate Housewives' While Out to Lunch!
Eva Longoria is throwing it back to her Desperate Housewives days!
The pregnant 43-year-old actress was spotted rocking a #Housewife baseball cap while out to lunch at E Baldi on Tuesday (April 24) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Eva, who showed off her baby bump in a tight fitting tee, was joined by a friend as they grabbed a bite to eat together.
Over the weekend, the mom-to-be got in a little pampering at Ken Paves Salon.
“Sunday Funday!! Love you @kenpaves,” Eva captioned the photo, where she could be seen wearing a face mask and drinking some tea.