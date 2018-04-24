Get to Know The 100's Tasya Teles with These 10 Fun Facts! (Exclusive)

Tasya Teles is one of the stars of The CW’s The 100, which is returning for season five TONIGHT (April 24), and we caught up with her to learn more about her.

Some of the other shows you might recognize Tasya from include Prison Break, Supernatural, and Travelers.

Here are the 10 Fun Facts about Tasya:

1. I’m constantly searching for the perfect pickle.

2. As a kid I use to pretend that Justin Timberlake could hear me talk to him telepathically. I still do.

3. My biggest pet peeve is when people leave the tap running while they brush their teeth.

4. I was a part of the ecology club in high school.

5. When I was twelve, I took my mom’s car to the hardware store to buy paint, so I could paint my room purple. On the way I drove too close to a giant bush and scratched the entire side of the car then once I got home I pretended I didn’t know how it happened. If you’re reading this, I’m sorry mom.

6. I did my entire elementary and high school curriculums in French and speak it fluently.

7. I wanted to be a marine biologist, but I am deathly afraid of sharks.

8. In high school I organized a scavenger hunt that got so big, it made the local news where they referred to me as the “Kitsilano Rebel.” I was grounded for a long time.

9. I am obsessed with colorful indigenous jewelry and clothing. Especially turquoise.

10. My grandma put me in Ukrainian heritage summer camp as a kid, where I had to dress up as a Ukrainian pioneer and play the role of a real-life immigrant from the 1900s. I wore bloomers, a babushka, and rubber boots and got to decorate Easter eggs, feed the farm animals, and I even made my own immigrant passport.

Bonus Facts!

11. I believe plants can hear you if you talk to them.

12. If I could come back to life as somebody else, it would be Cher in the 70s.

13. I lived across the street from a park, and as a kid I use to make little houses for squirrels, use all my Barbie and Playmobile furniture to furnish their homes. I was convinced the squirrels were living there at night if I noticed a piece wasn’t in the same place.

