Gina Rodriguez Smiles Alongside Will Ferrell at CinemaCon 2018 Opening Night Event!

Gina Rodriguez is looking stunning!

The Jane The Virgin actress attended the CinemaCon 2018 Gala Opening Night Event: Sony Pictures Highlights its 2018 Summer and Beyond Films at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Monday night (April 23) in Las Vegas.

Gina posed alongside her upcoming Miss Bala co-star Ismael Cruz Cordova, as well as director Catherine Hardwicke, actor Anthony Mackie and producer Pablo Cruz at the event.

Will Ferrell, who was recently involved in a scary car accident, also made a welcome appearance looking great!

The upcoming remake of the 2011 film is about a beauty contest winner who is forced to work for a crime boss after she witnesses a murder.