Waffle House Hero James Shaw Jr Is Getting So Much Support From Celebrities

Blu-Ray and Digital HD Releases



Maze Runner: The Death Cure

The third and final installment to the Maze Runner series hits shelves today in Maze Runner: The Death Cure.

Adapted from Wes Ball‘s popular series, Dylan O’Brien reprises his role as Thomas as he leads escaped Gladers on the most daring mission yet: to break into the deadliest maze run by the evil WCKD corporation in order to save his friends.

In the second film, Maze Runner: Scorch Trials, the film concentrated on the Flare virus that would turn people into zombie-like savages. As a result, the film was received with mixed reception as it felt more like a horror movie and seemed to move away from the book.

This latest installment is back on track as being more akin to the popular book series. This time the film concentrates more on the bond of the group and their fight to overcome insurmountable odds.

There’s over 90 minutes of extra material including deleted scenes, gag reel, and a behind-the-scenes look at the the cast and their friendship over the years.

The film is presented in crisp 4K and 1080p formats and is supported by a solid Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD-MA 7.1 soundtrack in the 4K and Blu-ray offerings.

This film is recommended for any fans of the franchise and is highly recommended to watch the first two before picking this one up.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure is available on Amazon and iTunes now.