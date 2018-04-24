Top Stories
Tue, 24 April 2018 at 1:19 pm

Janelle Monae Gets Support from Lupita Nyong'o at 'Dirty Computer' NYC Screening!

Janelle Monae is decked out in white and black while posing backstage at her Dirty Computer screening held at The Film Society of Lincoln Center, Walter Reade Theatre on Monday (April 23) in New York City.

The 32-year-old entertainer was joined at the event by Lupita Nyong’o, Common, Christian Siriano and his husband Brad Walsh and moderator, comedian Franchesca Ramsey.

Janelle premiered the official “emotion picture” film that’s set to accompany her new album Dirty Computer, which is set to be released on April 27.

“And then Janelle and Lupita had a dance party right in front of me. just a casual monday night. whatever. #DirtyComputer,” Franchesca tweeted along with a video of Janelle and Lupita dancing to “Make Me Feel.”

In case you missed it, Janelle revealed the dates for her upcoming tour here!
Credit: Cindy Ord; Photos: Getty
