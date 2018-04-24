Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Some Leg at Time 100 Gala with Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez strikes a fierce pose as she and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez hit the red carpet at the 2018 Time 100 Gala on Tuesday night (April 24) at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The 48-year-old entertainer looked super sexy in a sparkling nude-colored gown as the 42-year-old former Yankees player looked handsome in a black tux.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

You can check out the full list of Time 100 Most Influential People here!

FYI: Jen is wearing a Zuhair Murad dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

10+ pictures inside of the couple arriving at the event…