Tue, 24 April 2018 at 12:49 pm

Jessica Biel & Jessica Alba Celebrate Launch of 'The Nanny Connie Way'!

Jessica Biel and Jessica Alba happily pose for a photograph alongside Nanny Connie Simpson while attending “The Nanny Connie Way” Launch Celebration held at Au Fudge on Monday (April 23) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old actress and Biel, also 36, hosted the special launch event in celebration of Connie‘s book, “The Nanny Connie Way: Secrets to Mastering the First Four Months of Parenthood.”

“Celebrating the amazing @nannyconnie and her infinite baby 👶🏽 wisdom along with @jessicabiel tonight. Cheers to a brilliant book,” Alba captioned with her Instagram post.

The book is a loving yet no-nonsense guide to the first four months of parenthood so you can raise a happy baby—and be happy parents.


A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

Photos: Rochelle Brodin Photography
