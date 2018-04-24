Jessica Simpson Steps Out Wearing Gucci in New York City

Jessica Simpson emerged in a fun “Day To Night” look in New York City today!

The 37-year-old singer and fashion designer was seen stepping out on Tuesday (April 24) in New York City en route to a meeting.

Jessica posted a photo of her look on her Instagram account with the caption, “Day To Night #GUCCI.” Check out the photo on Jessica‘s Instagram account if you missed it!

