John Krasinski & Emily Blunt Couple Up for Time 100 Gala 2018!

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt cozy up on the red carpet as they arrive at the 2018 Time 100 Gala on Tuesday night (April 24) at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The 35-year-old actress wen pretty in a black sheer dress covered in white flowers while the 38-year-old actor suited up in a silver tux jacket.

FYI: Emily is wearing a Brock dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry while carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch. John is wearing a Tom Ford tux.

