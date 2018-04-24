Top Stories
Tue, 24 April 2018 at 9:04 pm

John Krasinski & Emily Blunt Couple Up for Time 100 Gala 2018!

John Krasinski & Emily Blunt Couple Up for Time 100 Gala 2018!

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt cozy up on the red carpet as they arrive at the 2018 Time 100 Gala on Tuesday night (April 24) at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The 35-year-old actress wen pretty in a black sheer dress covered in white flowers while the 38-year-old actor suited up in a silver tux jacket.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emily Blunt

You can check out the full list of Time 100 Most Influential People here!

FYI: Emily is wearing a Brock dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry while carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch. John is wearing a Tom Ford tux.

10+ pictures inside of the couple arriving at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
john krasinski emily blunt couple up for time 100 gala 01
john krasinski emily blunt couple up for time 100 gala 02
john krasinski emily blunt couple up for time 100 gala 03
john krasinski emily blunt couple up for time 100 gala 04
john krasinski emily blunt couple up for time 100 gala 05
john krasinski emily blunt couple up for time 100 gala 06
john krasinski emily blunt couple up for time 100 gala 07
john krasinski emily blunt couple up for time 100 gala 08
john krasinski emily blunt couple up for time 100 gala 09
john krasinski emily blunt couple up for time 100 gala 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kourtney Kardashian is meeting with Congress to talk cosmetics - TMZ
  • Zendaya is on a mission to change the "acceptable version" of black women in Hollywood - Just Jared Jr
  • Tristan Thompson's other baby mama is speaking out - TooFab
  • Read the first reactions after the Avengers: Infinity War premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sadie Robinson has a super cute new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr