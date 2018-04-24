John Legend Craddles Chrissy Teigen's Baby Bump at City Havest Gala 2018!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are all smiles as they arrive at the 2018 City Harvest Gala on Tuesday night (April 24) at Cipriani’s in New York City.

The 32-year-old model/cookbook author dressed her baby bump in a chic pink, silk dress while the 39-year-old musician looked handsome in a navy suit.

Other guests at the event included Julianne Moore and husband Bart Freundlich, Katie Couric, Chopped host Ted Allen, Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski, and Richard Gere.

Chrissy is being honored tonight for her efforts in helping feed families in NYC.

FYI: Julianne is wearing a Givenchy dress.

