John Mayer Demonstrates How to Do the Perfect Smokey Eye

John Mayer is showing fans how to nail the smokey eye technique!

The 40-year-old “Gravity” singer took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday night (April 22) to post his tutorial.

Revealing that he is doing a color study for a project, John made use of his Chanel eyeshadow palette for the series of videos.

He talks foam sponge applicators, a copper base shade (“This is where guys get it wrong, they go too heavy. Notice how I’m already impressing you with my light touch”), a dark grey shade for “roundness,” and a tan color in the center of the eyelid.

“That’s the only thing this was all about, was giving it your all and being glorious,” John concludes, along with a “makeup free selfie,”

Check out the screenshots in our gallery below, and watch the tutorial here!

10+ pictures inside of John Mayer‘s smokey eye tutorial…