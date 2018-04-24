Top Stories
John Mayer Demonstrates How to Do the Perfect Smokey Eye

John Mayer Demonstrates How to Do the Perfect Smokey Eye

John Mayer is showing fans how to nail the smokey eye technique!

The 40-year-old “Gravity” singer took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday night (April 22) to post his tutorial.

Revealing that he is doing a color study for a project, John made use of his Chanel eyeshadow palette for the series of videos.

He talks foam sponge applicators, a copper base shade (“This is where guys get it wrong, they go too heavy. Notice how I’m already impressing you with my light touch”), a dark grey shade for “roundness,” and a tan color in the center of the eyelid.

“That’s the only thing this was all about, was giving it your all and being glorious,” John concludes, along with a “makeup free selfie,”

Check out the screenshots in our gallery below, and watch the tutorial here!

10+ pictures inside of John Mayer‘s smokey eye tutorial…

