'American Idol' 2018: Top 10 Contestants Revealed!

Kylie Jenner Goes Makeup-Free With Sleeping Stormi in Adorable New Photos

Tue, 24 April 2018 at 3:49 am

'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' Announces Sequel Release Date!

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is getting a sequel and it officially has a release date!

It was just announced that the follow up to the super successful Dwayne Johnson flick will be hitting theaters in December 2019.

“I’d bet on seeing Dwayne Johnson in theaters again in December 2019. Don’t rush to give all those screens to Star Wars. Come on, fair’s fair,” Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group chairman Tom Rothman said at CinemaCon.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was one of the most successful films in Sony’s history, grossing more than $956 million at the worldwide box office after being release in late 2017.
