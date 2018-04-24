Katie Holmes, Jennifer Morrison, Suki Waterhouse & More Step Out for Chanel's Tribeca Film Fest Artists Dinner!

Katie Holmes, Jennifer Morrison and Suki Waterhouse strike a pose while hitting the carpet at Chanel’s 2018 Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner held at Balthazar on Monday (April 23) in New York City.

The three ladies were joined by Emily Mortimer and her husband Alessandro Nivola, Cobie Smulders, Bel Powley, Sasha Lane, Jemima Kirke, Justin Bartha, La La Anthony, Lenny Kravitz, Robert De Niro and Harvey Keitel at the event honoring the artists who have contributed original artwork to the award-winning filmmakers.

Also in attendance at the event was Kenya Kinski-Jones, Ella Purnell, Kristine Froseth, Anna Ewers, Nathalie Love, Soo Joo Park, Julia Goldani Telles, Harley Viera-Newton, Leigh Lezark and Selah Marley.

FYI: All guests were dressed in Chanel.