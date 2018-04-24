Top Stories
Tue, 24 April 2018 at 12:23 pm

Katie Holmes, Jennifer Morrison, Suki Waterhouse & More Step Out for Chanel's Tribeca Film Fest Artists Dinner!

Katie Holmes, Jennifer Morrison, Suki Waterhouse & More Step Out for Chanel's Tribeca Film Fest Artists Dinner!

Katie Holmes, Jennifer Morrison and Suki Waterhouse strike a pose while hitting the carpet at Chanel’s 2018 Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner held at Balthazar on Monday (April 23) in New York City.

The three ladies were joined by Emily Mortimer and her husband Alessandro Nivola, Cobie Smulders, Bel Powley, Sasha Lane, Jemima Kirke, Justin Bartha, La La Anthony, Lenny Kravitz, Robert De Niro and Harvey Keitel at the event honoring the artists who have contributed original artwork to the award-winning filmmakers.

Also in attendance at the event was Kenya Kinski-Jones, Ella Purnell, Kristine Froseth, Anna Ewers, Nathalie Love, Soo Joo Park, Julia Goldani Telles, Harley Viera-Newton, Leigh Lezark and Selah Marley.

FYI: All guests were dressed in Chanel.
Just Jared on Facebook
katie holmes jennifer morrison suki waterhouse chanels tribeca film fest artists dinner 01
katie holmes jennifer morrison suki waterhouse chanels tribeca film fest artists dinner 02
katie holmes jennifer morrison suki waterhouse chanels tribeca film fest artists dinner 03
katie holmes jennifer morrison suki waterhouse chanels tribeca film fest artists dinner 04
katie holmes jennifer morrison suki waterhouse chanels tribeca film fest artists dinner 05
katie holmes jennifer morrison suki waterhouse chanels tribeca film fest artists dinner 06
katie holmes jennifer morrison suki waterhouse chanels tribeca film fest artists dinner 07
katie holmes jennifer morrison suki waterhouse chanels tribeca film fest artists dinner 08
katie holmes jennifer morrison suki waterhouse chanels tribeca film fest artists dinner 09
katie holmes jennifer morrison suki waterhouse chanels tribeca film fest artists dinner 10
katie holmes jennifer morrison suki waterhouse chanels tribeca film fest artists dinner 11
katie holmes jennifer morrison suki waterhouse chanels tribeca film fest artists dinner 12
katie holmes jennifer morrison suki waterhouse chanels tribeca film fest artists dinner 13
katie holmes jennifer morrison suki waterhouse chanels tribeca film fest artists dinner 14
katie holmes jennifer morrison suki waterhouse chanels tribeca film fest artists dinner 15
katie holmes jennifer morrison suki waterhouse chanels tribeca film fest artists dinner 16
katie holmes jennifer morrison suki waterhouse chanels tribeca film fest artists dinner 17
katie holmes jennifer morrison suki waterhouse chanels tribeca film fest artists dinner 18
katie holmes jennifer morrison suki waterhouse chanels tribeca film fest artists dinner 19
katie holmes jennifer morrison suki waterhouse chanels tribeca film fest artists dinner 20
katie holmes jennifer morrison suki waterhouse chanels tribeca film fest artists dinner 21
katie holmes jennifer morrison suki waterhouse chanels tribeca film fest artists dinner 22
katie holmes jennifer morrison suki waterhouse chanels tribeca film fest artists dinner 23
katie holmes jennifer morrison suki waterhouse chanels tribeca film fest artists dinner 24
katie holmes jennifer morrison suki waterhouse chanels tribeca film fest artists dinner 25
katie holmes jennifer morrison suki waterhouse chanels tribeca film fest artists dinner 26
katie holmes jennifer morrison suki waterhouse chanels tribeca film fest artists dinner 27
katie holmes jennifer morrison suki waterhouse chanels tribeca film fest artists dinner 28
katie holmes jennifer morrison suki waterhouse chanels tribeca film fest artists dinner 29
katie holmes jennifer morrison suki waterhouse chanels tribeca film fest artists dinner 30
katie holmes jennifer morrison suki waterhouse chanels tribeca film fest artists dinner 31
katie holmes jennifer morrison suki waterhouse chanels tribeca film fest artists dinner 32
katie holmes jennifer morrison suki waterhouse chanels tribeca film fest artists dinner 33

Credit: Nicholas Hunt, John Nacion; Photos: WireImage, Startraksphoto.com
Posted to: Alessandro Nivola, Anna Ewers, Bel Powley, Cobie Smulders, Ella Purnell, Emily Mortimer, Harley Viera-Newton, Harvey Keitel, Jemima Kirke, Jennifer Morrison, Julia Goldani Telles, Justin Bartha, Katie Holmes, Kenya Kinski-Jones, Kristine Froseth, La La Anthony, Leigh Lezark, Lenny Kravitz, Nathalie Love, Robert De Niro, Sasha Lane, Selah Marley, Soo Joo Park, Suki Waterhouse

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kourtney Kardashian is meeting with Congress to talk cosmetics - TMZ
  • Zendaya is on a mission to change the "acceptable version" of black women in Hollywood - Just Jared Jr
  • Tristan Thompson's other baby mama is speaking out - TooFab
  • Read the first reactions after the Avengers: Infinity War premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sadie Robinson has a super cute new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr