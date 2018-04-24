Kerry Washington Reveals What Playing Olivia Pope Taught Her

Kerry Washington looks stunning on the cover of Essence magazine’s Mary 2018 issue.

Here’s what the Scandal star had to share with the mag:

On what playing Olivia Pope taught her: “I feel like whenever I play a character, I feel she comes into my life to teach me something. I’ve never had the privilege of playing a character for this long, but of the many things Olivia Pope has given me is this sense that anything’s possible, that there’s always a way through.”

On Time’s Up: “I have noticed in the last three years or so, we’re just reaching out to each other more. That’s been one of the most powerful parts, for me, of being involved with the Time’s Ups movement. It has changed the ways we operate. It changes what awards shows and parties feel like. We are becoming stronger as communities, as Black women, as larger circles of women of color, larger circles of women in Hollywood, larger circles of just people in Hollywood who give a shit.”

