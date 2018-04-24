Kesha, Millie Bobby Brown, & Yara Shahidi Go Glam for Time 100 Gala 2018!
Kesha strikes a pose on the red carpet as she arrives at the 2018 Time 100 Gala on Tuesday night (April 24) at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.
The 31-year-old singer went chic in a silver-beaded gown and matching cape as she arrived at the event.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kesha
Millie Bobby Brown – in a glam white gown covered in flowers – along with Yara Shahidi stepped out in style for the party.
You can check out the full list of Time 100 Most Influential People here!
FYI: Kesha is wearing a Mikael D gown. Yara is wearing Reem Acra dress and Brian Atwood heels. Millie is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress.
