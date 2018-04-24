Kevin Smith Shows Off 30 Pound Weight Loss at 'All These Small Moments' Premiere

Kevin Smith stepped out to support his daughter Harley Quinn at the premiere of her new movie All These Small Moments!

The 47-year-old actor showed off his 32 pound weight loss while hitting the red carpet during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival on Tuesday (April 24) at SVA Theatre in New York City.

Kevin decided to shed the weight after suffering a massive heart attack back in February.

He was accompanied at the event by his wife Jennifer Schwalbach Smith as well as the cast of the film including Molly Ringwald and Jemima Kirke.

All These Small Moments follows a teenage boy and infatuation with a woman he sees on the bus, which further complicates his already tumultuous adolescence.