Kylie Jenner Goes Makeup-Free With Sleeping Stormi in Adorable New Photos

Kylie Jenner just shared the cutest new photos of herself and her daughter Stormi!

The 20-year-old lip kit creator gave fans a glimpse of her day with her 2-month-old baby on Instagram on Monday (April 23) from her home in Calabasas, Calif.

In the pics and videos, Kylie sports a makeup-free look as she cradles a sleeping Stormi.

“Our hair both a mess but,” Kylie captioned the first pic, along with heart-eye and tongue-sticking-out emojis.

Other snaps feature the captions, “She has the prettiest little hands” and “My happy baby.”

Check out all the sweet screenshots in our gallery, and watch Kylie‘s videos via her Snapchat Story below!