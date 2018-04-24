Kym Johnson & Robert Herjavec Reveal Names of Newborn Twins!

Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec have officially announced the names of their newborn twins!

After welcoming twins on Monday (April 23), the 55-year-old Shark Tank businessman took to Instagram to reveal the names of his new son and daughter – while also sharing the first photo of them!

“Welcome to the world Hudson Robert Herjavec & Haven Mae Herjavec — it’s great out here!” Robert captioned the below photo. “May you always know love, peace, and grace in your lives. May your dreams have no bounds and your spirit be strong.”

Robert also has three children from a previous relationship.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful new additions!