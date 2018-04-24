Top Stories
Tue, 24 April 2018 at 5:41 pm

Kym Johnson & Robert Herjavec Reveal Names of Newborn Twins!

Kym Johnson & Robert Herjavec Reveal Names of Newborn Twins!

Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec have officially announced the names of their newborn twins!

After welcoming twins on Monday (April 23), the 55-year-old Shark Tank businessman took to Instagram to reveal the names of his new son and daughter – while also sharing the first photo of them!

“Welcome to the world Hudson Robert Herjavec & Haven Mae Herjavec — it’s great out here!” Robert captioned the below photo. “May you always know love, peace, and grace in your lives. May your dreams have no bounds and your spirit be strong.”

Robert also has three children from a previous relationship.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful new additions!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Haven Herjavec, Hudson Herjavec, Kym Johnson, Robert Herjavec

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kourtney Kardashian is meeting with Congress to talk cosmetics - TMZ
  • Zendaya is on a mission to change the "acceptable version" of black women in Hollywood - Just Jared Jr
  • Tristan Thompson's other baby mama is speaking out - TooFab
  • Read the first reactions after the Avengers: Infinity War premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sadie Robinson has a super cute new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Dieter from Sprockets

    He was being sued for sexual crime , report on that