Kym Johnson & Robert Herjavec Welcome Twins!

Tue, 24 April 2018 at 8:50 am

Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec have welcomed their twins!

The 41-year-old dancer gave birth to a little boy and a little girl on Monday (April 23) – her first children with her 55-year-old businessman husband. The pair had previously revealed the sexes of their children.

“I never though my heart could feel so full. We’re so in love with our little angels. Born at 7.44am and 7.45am 4/23/18,” Kym announced on her Instagram account.

Fun fact: the twins share a birthday with the new royal baby, who was born to Kate Middleton and Prince William that same day!

Robert has three children from a previous relationship.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful new additions!
Photos: Getty
