Leaving Netflix in May 2018 - See What's Expiring
Unfortunately, Netflix will be removing some fan favorite movies and television shows from their streaming service beginning on May 1.
If you have yet to binge-watch movies like High School Musical, High School Musical 2, Bridget Jones’s Diary, The Jungle Book and more, you should get watching ASAP! In fact, lots of Disney titles are set to expire this month.
If you missed it, be sure to check out the full list of movies and TV shows being added to Netflix beginning on May 1!
Click inside to see everything expiring on Netflix beginning on May 1…
May 1
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Casper
Chappie
Charlotte’s Web
Field of Dreams
GoodFellas
Ocean’s Eleven
Sahara
Silent Hill
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The Hurt Locker
To Rome With Love
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
May 2
12 Dates of Christmas
Beauty & the Briefcase
Cadet Kelly
Camp Rock
Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
Cow Belles
Cyberbully
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World
Frenemies
Geek Charming
Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas
Hello Sister, Goodbye Life
High School Musical
High School Musical 2
Jump In!
Lemonade Mouth
Little Einsteins: Seasons 1 – 2
My Fake Fiancé
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
Phineas and Ferb: Seasons 1 – 4
Princess Protection Program
Princess: A Modern Fairytale
Read It and Weep
Revenge of the Bridesmaids
Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure
Special Agent Oso: Seasons 1 – 2
StarStruck
Teen Spirit
The Secret Life of the American Teenager: Seasons 1 – 5
Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
May 7
The Host
May 12
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
May 30
Disney’s The Jungle Book