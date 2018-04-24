Leaving Netflix in May 2018 - See What's Expiring

Unfortunately, Netflix will be removing some fan favorite movies and television shows from their streaming service beginning on May 1.

If you have yet to binge-watch movies like High School Musical, High School Musical 2, Bridget Jones’s Diary, The Jungle Book and more, you should get watching ASAP! In fact, lots of Disney titles are set to expire this month.

May 1

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Casper

Chappie

Charlotte’s Web

Field of Dreams

GoodFellas

Ocean’s Eleven

Sahara

Silent Hill

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The Hurt Locker

To Rome With Love

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

May 2

12 Dates of Christmas

Beauty & the Briefcase

Cadet Kelly

Camp Rock

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

Cow Belles

Cyberbully

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World

Frenemies

Geek Charming

Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas

Hello Sister, Goodbye Life

High School Musical

High School Musical 2

Jump In!

Lemonade Mouth

Little Einsteins: Seasons 1 – 2

My Fake Fiancé

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension

Phineas and Ferb: Seasons 1 – 4

Princess Protection Program

Princess: A Modern Fairytale

Read It and Weep

Revenge of the Bridesmaids

Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure

Special Agent Oso: Seasons 1 – 2

StarStruck

Teen Spirit

The Secret Life of the American Teenager: Seasons 1 – 5

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

May 7

The Host

May 12

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

May 30

Disney’s The Jungle Book