Leonardo DiCaprio & Quentin Tarantino Tease 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' at CinemaCon 2018!

Leonardo DiCaprio keeps it cool and casual as he joins director Quentin Tarantino onstage during the 2018 CinemaCon Gala Opening Night Event: Sony Pictures Highlights its 2018 Summer and Beyond Films held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Monday (April 23) in Las Vegas.

The 43-year-old actor and Quentin, 55, teased the audience with details about their upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is also set to star Brad Pitt as the lead alongside Leo.

Quentin said the film’s two leading men, will be “the most exciting dynamic star duo since Paul Newman and Robert Redford. It takes place at the height of the counterculture explosion. It takes place at the time of the hippie revolution, and it takes place at the height of new Hollywood.”

Leo added (via LA Times) that it was odd promoting a “film that we haven’t done yet and haven’t shot a frame of,” but promised that Quentin would “transport us to a different era” with “one of the most amazing screenplays he’s ever written, which is saying a lot, because he’s written some of the masterworks in cinema history.”