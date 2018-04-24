Top Stories
Tue, 24 April 2018 at 11:48 pm

Leslie Jones Channels Grace Jones at Time 100 Gala!

Leslie Jones Channels Grace Jones at Time 100 Gala!

Leslie Jones strikes a pose on the red carpet as she arrives at the 2018 Time 100 Gala on Tuesday night (April 24) at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The 50-year-old SNL star channeled model Grace Jones in a white blazer/dress, dark sunglasses, and black lipliner as she was joined on the carpet by her date for the night designer Christian Siriano.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Leslie Jones

Other stars at the event included director Greta Gerwig, comedian Samantha Bee, and Wonder Woman Lynda Carter along with TV hosts/journalists Gayle King, Martha Stewart, David Muir, Lester Holt, Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, Megyn Kelly, and Savannah Guthrie.

FYI: Padma is wearing a Christian Siriano dress. Greta‘s dress is by Graziela Gems. Leslie is wearing an outfit by Christian Siriano.

20+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
leslie ones channels grace jones at time 100 gala 01
leslie ones channels grace jones at time 100 gala 02
leslie ones channels grace jones at time 100 gala 03
leslie ones channels grace jones at time 100 gala 04
leslie ones channels grace jones at time 100 gala 05
leslie ones channels grace jones at time 100 gala 06
leslie ones channels grace jones at time 100 gala 07
leslie ones channels grace jones at time 100 gala 08
leslie ones channels grace jones at time 100 gala 09
leslie ones channels grace jones at time 100 gala 10
leslie ones channels grace jones at time 100 gala 11
leslie ones channels grace jones at time 100 gala 12
leslie ones channels grace jones at time 100 gala 13
leslie ones channels grace jones at time 100 gala 14
leslie ones channels grace jones at time 100 gala 15
leslie ones channels grace jones at time 100 gala 16
leslie ones channels grace jones at time 100 gala 17
leslie ones channels grace jones at time 100 gala 18
leslie ones channels grace jones at time 100 gala 19
leslie ones channels grace jones at time 100 gala 20
leslie ones channels grace jones at time 100 gala 21
leslie ones channels grace jones at time 100 gala 22
leslie ones channels grace jones at time 100 gala 23

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Al Roker, Christian Siriano, david muir, Gayle King, Greta Gerwig, Hoda Kotb, Leslie Jones, Lester Holt, Lynda Carter, Martha Stewart, Megyn Kelly, Padma Lakshmi, Samantha Bee, Savannah Guthrie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kourtney Kardashian is meeting with Congress to talk cosmetics - TMZ
  • Zendaya is on a mission to change the "acceptable version" of black women in Hollywood - Just Jared Jr
  • Tristan Thompson's other baby mama is speaking out - TooFab
  • Read the first reactions after the Avengers: Infinity War premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sadie Robinson has a super cute new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr