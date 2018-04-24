Leslie Jones Channels Grace Jones at Time 100 Gala!

Leslie Jones strikes a pose on the red carpet as she arrives at the 2018 Time 100 Gala on Tuesday night (April 24) at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The 50-year-old SNL star channeled model Grace Jones in a white blazer/dress, dark sunglasses, and black lipliner as she was joined on the carpet by her date for the night designer Christian Siriano.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Leslie Jones

Other stars at the event included director Greta Gerwig, comedian Samantha Bee, and Wonder Woman Lynda Carter along with TV hosts/journalists Gayle King, Martha Stewart, David Muir, Lester Holt, Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, Megyn Kelly, and Savannah Guthrie.

FYI: Padma is wearing a Christian Siriano dress. Greta‘s dress is by Graziela Gems. Leslie is wearing an outfit by Christian Siriano.

20+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the event…