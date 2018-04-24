Lily-Rose Depp Looks Pretty in a Patterned Dress While Heading to the Spa!

Lily-Rose Depp is getting her pampering on!

The 18-year-old actress and model was spotted heading to a spa on Monday morning (April 23) in Los Angeles.

Lily looked cute while checking her phone, wearing a colored patterned spring dress paired with black shoes. She was also seen a few days earlier wearing a bright red dress, grabbing lunch with a friend in LA.

ICYMI, Lily and British model Ash Stymest recently called it quits and unfollowed each other on social media, as confirmed to Just Jared.