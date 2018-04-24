Top Stories
Tue, 24 April 2018 at 5:24 pm

Luke Evans Looks So Handsome at 'Strictly Ballroom' Opening in London!

Luke Evans hits the red carpet at the Strictly Ballroom: The Musical Opening Night on Tuesday (April 24) at the Piccadilly Theatre in London, England.

The 39-year-old actor looked suave in a brown leather jacket, black trousers, and black suede Chelsea boots as he stepped out for the event.

Over the weekend, Luke stepped out to help Queen Elizabeth celebrate her 92nd birthday in London!

If you’re in London, you can get tickets for Strictly Ballroom: The Musical here!
