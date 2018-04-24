Luke Hemsworth Supports Brother Chris at 'Avengers: Infinity War' Global Premiere!

Luke Hemsworth happily poses for a photograph alongside his brother Chris Hemsworth while attending the global premiere of his anticipated film Avengers: Infinity War held on Monday night (April 23) in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old Westworld star was accompanied by his wife Samantha, as well as Chris‘ co-stars Sean Gunn and Angela Bassett, who was joined by her hubby Courtney B. Vance.

Also in attendance to show their support was Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish and their children – Heaven and Hendrix Hart, Mario Lopez, AJ McLean, Chris Hardwick and wife Lydia Hearst, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Michael Rooker, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars Clark Gregg, Chloe Bennet and Jeff Ward, Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s Laura Harrier, Raven-Symone, Olivia Holt and Captain Marvel‘s Lashana Lynch.

FYI: Chloe is wearing a Monique Lhuillier gown. Laura is wearing Paco Rabanne.