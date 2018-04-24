Top Stories
Tue, 24 April 2018 at 9:41 am

Luke Hemsworth Supports Brother Chris at 'Avengers: Infinity War' Global Premiere!

Luke Hemsworth Supports Brother Chris at 'Avengers: Infinity War' Global Premiere!

Luke Hemsworth happily poses for a photograph alongside his brother Chris Hemsworth while attending the global premiere of his anticipated film Avengers: Infinity War held on Monday night (April 23) in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old Westworld star was accompanied by his wife Samantha, as well as Chris‘ co-stars Sean Gunn and Angela Bassett, who was joined by her hubby Courtney B. Vance.

Also in attendance to show their support was Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish and their children – Heaven and Hendrix Hart, Mario Lopez, AJ McLean, Chris Hardwick and wife Lydia Hearst, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Michael Rooker, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars Clark Gregg, Chloe Bennet and Jeff Ward, Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s Laura Harrier, Raven-Symone, Olivia Holt and Captain Marvel‘s Lashana Lynch.

FYI: Chloe is wearing a Monique Lhuillier gown. Laura is wearing Paco Rabanne.
Just Jared on Facebook
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 01
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 02
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 03
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 04
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 05
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 06
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 07
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 08
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 09
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 10
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 11
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 12
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 13
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 14
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 15
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 16
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 17
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 18
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 19
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 20
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 21
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 22
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 23
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 24
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 25
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 26
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 27
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 28
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 29
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 30
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 31
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 32
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 33
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 34
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 35
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 36
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 37
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 38
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 39
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 40
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 41
luke hemsworth supports brother chris at avengers infinity war global premiere 42

Credit: Jesse Grant, Rich Polk; Photos: Getty
Posted to: AJ McLean, Alycia Debnam Carey, Angela Bassett, Chloe Bennet, Chris Hardwick, Clark Gregg, Courtney B. Vance, Eniko Parrish, Jeff Ward, Kevin Hart, Lashana Lynch, Laura Harrier, Luke Hemsworth, Lydia Hearst, Mario Lopez, Michael Rooker, Olivia Holt, Raven Symone, Samantha Hemsworth, Sean Gunn

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kourtney Kardashian is meeting with Congress to talk cosmetics - TMZ
  • Zendaya is on a mission to change the "acceptable version" of black women in Hollywood - Just Jared Jr
  • Tristan Thompson's other baby mama is speaking out - TooFab
  • Read the first reactions after the Avengers: Infinity War premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sadie Robinson has a super cute new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr