Tue, 24 April 2018 at 10:56 am

Matthew McConaughey Gives First Look of 'White Boy Rick' at CinemaCon 2018!

Matthew McConaughey is dapper in a suit while attending the 2018 CinemaCon Gala Opening Night Event: Sony Pictures Highlights Its 2018 Summer and Beyond Films at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Monday (April 23) in Las Vegas.

The 48-year-old actor was joined by Studio 8 boss and producer Jeff Robinov as they hit the stage to debut a first look at the trailer for their upcoming film White Boy Rick.

The flick, which also stars Bel Powley and Jennifer Jason Leigh, is set in 1980s Detroit at the height of the crack epidemic and the War on Drugs. The film is based on the true story of a blue-collar father (McConaughey) and his teenage son, Rick Wershe (Richie Merritt), who became an undercover police informant and later a drug dealer, before he was abandoned by his handlers and sentenced to a life in prison.

White Boy Rick is set for a limited release on Sept. 14 and a wide release on Sept. 21!
Credit: Isaac Brekken; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Matthew McConaughey

