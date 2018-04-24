Meek Mill Has Been Released From Prison - Read His Statement

Meek Mill was released from prison on Tuesday (April 24).

The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania made the decision to overrule Judge Genece Brinkley and release the rapper, TMZ reports.

“I’d like to thank God, my family, my friends, my attorneys, my team at Roc Nation including Jay-Z, Desiree Perez, my good friend Michael Rubin, my fans, The Pennsylvania Supreme Court and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time,” Meek said in a statement to TMZ.

“While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive.”

“To the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office, I’m grateful for your commitment to justice – not only for my case, but for others that have been wrongfully jailed due to police misconduct. Although I’m blessed to have the resources to fight this unjust situation, I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues. In the meantime, I plan to work closely with my legal team to overturn this unwarranted conviction and look forward to reuniting with my family and resuming my music career,” he continued.

