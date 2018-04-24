Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Drop Details on Who Will Perform at Their Wedding!

Wondering who will be performing at the Royal Wedding service? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dropped some details about who will be performing the music for their wedding service.

The music will be under the supervision of James Vivian, the director of music at St George’s Chapel.

In the announcement on Twitter, the couple confirmed they would welcome 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who won the 2016 BBC Young Musician contest. In addition, Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir will be performing. According to Kensington Palace, “The Choir is made up of a group of British artists dedicated to creating a sound that demonstrates the community they share, and has been performing both nationally and internationally for over 20 years.”

In addition, the music for the service will include well-known hymns and choral works.