Tue, 24 April 2018 at 2:45 pm

New Dating Series, 'The Proposal,' From 'Bachelor' Creator Coming to ABC!

An all-new dating reality series, The Proposal, is headed to ABC, and it’s being hosted by former Bachelor Jesse Palmer.

Each show in the 10-episode series will follow 10 eligible daters “as they attempt to woo the mystery suitor with their words in a first impressions round; bare their souls in a beachwear round; answer the mystery suitor’s most pressing romantic questions; and strive to receive a seal of approval from the mystery suitor’s most trusted family member in the final round.”

The show is from The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss.
Getty
