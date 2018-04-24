Olympians Lindsey Vonn, Adam Rippon, & Aly Raisman Attend Time 100 Gala

Lindsey Vonn flashes her toned abs as she hits the red carpet at the 2018 Times 100 Gala on Tuesday night (April 24) at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The 33-year-old Olympic skier rocked a black top and dramatic blue skirt as she arrived at the event.

Other Olympians stepping out for the gala included figure skater Adam Rippon, gymnast Aly Raisman, and fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad.

