Tue, 24 April 2018 at 3:08 pm

Patrick Schwarzenegger & Girlfriend Abby Champion Head to Dinner With Patrick's Mom Maria Shriver!

Patrick Schwarzenegger is enjoying dinner with two special ladies in his life!

The 24-year-old actor and model was spotted heading to Craig’s with his girlfriend Abby Champion and mom Maria Shriver on Monday evening (April 23) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The two were seen looked casual in black jeans for a date night, accompanied by Patrick‘s mom.

Patrick recently suited up for the Japanese premiere of his new movie Midnight Sun. He looked chic in a purple suit and matching sneakers while stepping out to the event, which was heled at Shinjuku Piccadilly in Tokyo.
Photos: BACKGRID
