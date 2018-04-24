Top Stories
Tue, 24 April 2018 at 1:50 pm

Pippa Middleton Visits New Nephew for First Time at Kensington Palace!

Pippa Middleton pays a visit to Kensington Palace on Tuesday (April 24) in London, England.

The 34-year-old younger sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) arrived via a car to presumably visit the one-day-old new royal baby, who was welcomed into the world on Monday (April 23).

Pippa is rumored to be pregnant with her first child, though nothing official has been announced.

If you didn’t know, Duchess Kate and Prince William debuted the royal baby yesterday just seven hours after he was born!

The new Prince does not yet have an official name, but he does have an official title!
