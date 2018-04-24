Prince Charles Reacts to Royal Baby News, Gets Real About Having 3 Grandkids!

Prince Charles has released a statement on the birth of his grandchild, which happened on Monday (April 23) when Duchess Kate Middleton and his son Prince William welcomed their third child together.

“We are both so pleased at the news,” Prince Charles said of him and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. “It is a great joy to have another grandchild, the only trouble is I don’t know how I am going to keep up with them.”

While the third royal child, a baby boy, doesn’t have a name just yet…we have some of the reported top contenders!