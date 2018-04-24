'Queer Eye' Star Antoni Porowski Opens Up the Show's Casting Process

Antoni Porowski graces the cover of the May 2018 issue of Gay Times, out on April 30.

Here’s what the Queer Eye breakout star had to say…

On the Netflix reboot of Queer Eye: “There’s a misconception that we’re bringing back the conversation. The conversation never ended, it’s just time to bring it back to the public sphere again. I really thought people would be like, ‘Oh that’s nice – they’ve just rebooted that thing that they did way back when.’ I’m very surprised at how big and strong the reaction has been. It’s really been like an explosion of sorts.”

On how the show has helped him celebrate his own queerness: “When I first started telling people about the show, I would embarrassingly catch myself whispering ‘Queer’ as though… I don’t know if I was embarrassed or I had some kind of shame, but it still felt taboo from childhood. It’s kind of nice because now I say it really confidently. The more you immerse yourself in something, the less precious it gets.”

On the casting process of Queer Eye: “They put us all in a room, and I swear to you, every single person in there could not have been more kind, or a positive representation of what I think a gay male should be. It was all along the spectrum of intelligence, flamboyance, talent – it was just a mix of everything. We were shown images and we’d all comment on them, and there was this weird little electricity where we felt like we were all connecting and completing each other’s sentences.”

For more from Antoni, head to GayTimes.co.uk.