Rachel Weisz Debuts Her Baby Bump After Pregnancy Announcement

Rachel Weisz debuted her baby bump last night!

The 48-year-old actress announced this week that she’s pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Daniel Craig.

Rachel was seen heading out in a red dress to an event in New York City on Monday evening (April 23). These are the first photos since the announcement. Check out more photos in the gallery.

Congratulations again to Rachel and Daniel on the amazing news – we can’t wait to meet their baby!