Tue, 24 April 2018 at 10:58 pm

Rachel Weisz Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Announcing Pregnancy

Rachel Weisz is showing off her growing baby bump!

The 48-year-old pregnant actress stepped out at the Disobedience premiere as part of the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival on Tuesday (April 24) at BMCC Tribeca PAC in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rachel Weisz

Rachel and her husband Daniel Craig just announced the pregnancy last week.

She was also joined at the event by her co-stars Rachel McAdams and Alessandro Nivola.

Disobedience follows a woman who returns to the community that shunned her for her attraction to a childhood friend. Once back, their passions reignite as they explore the boundaries of faith and sexuality.

FYI: Rachel Weiszis wearing a Chloé dress.
