Rachel Weisz Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Announcing Pregnancy

Rachel Weisz is showing off her growing baby bump!

The 48-year-old pregnant actress stepped out at the Disobedience premiere as part of the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival on Tuesday (April 24) at BMCC Tribeca PAC in New York City.

Rachel and her husband Daniel Craig just announced the pregnancy last week.

She was also joined at the event by her co-stars Rachel McAdams and Alessandro Nivola.

Disobedience follows a woman who returns to the community that shunned her for her attraction to a childhood friend. Once back, their passions reignite as they explore the boundaries of faith and sexuality.

FYI: Rachel Weisz is wearing a Chloé dress.