Tue, 24 April 2018 at 7:57 pm

Rami Malek Dating 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Co-Star Lucy Boynton!

Rami Malek Dating 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Co-Star Lucy Boynton!

Rami Malek has a new leading lady in his life!

The 36-year-old Mr. Robot star is dating his Bohemian Rhapsody co-star Lucy Boynton, Us Weekly reports.

“They met while filming Bohemian Rhapsody in London,” a source told the mag. “He is so into her. He goes and visits her in London all the time.”

Rami and his 24-year-old co-star play love interests in the upcoming biopic about rocker Freddie Mercury. Lucy will be playing the Queen member’s muse Mary Austin.

Bohemian Rhapsody is set to hit theaters on November 2.
