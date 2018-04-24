Robert Downey Jr. & Gwyneth Paltrow Reunite at 'Avengers: Infinity War' Premiere

Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow stepped out for the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War!

The Iron Man co-stars hit the red carpet the event on Monday night (April 23) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robert Downey Jr

They were also joined by their Iron Man cast mates Don Cheadle and Samuel L. Jackson.

While Robert is featured in Infinity War, Gwyneth is reportedly not in the film.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27th.

FYI: Gwyneth is wearing a Retrofete dress and Jimmy Choo shoes. Robert is wearing Tod’s shoes.