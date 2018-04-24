Top Stories
Prince George &amp; Princess Charlotte Arrive to Meet Their New Baby Brother (Photos)

Prince George & Princess Charlotte Arrive to Meet Their New Baby Brother (Photos)

Avicii's Family Releases Statement After His Tragic Death

Avicii's Family Releases Statement After His Tragic Death

Tue, 24 April 2018 at 12:54 am

Robert Downey Jr. & Gwyneth Paltrow Reunite at 'Avengers: Infinity War' Premiere

Robert Downey Jr. & Gwyneth Paltrow Reunite at 'Avengers: Infinity War' Premiere

Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow stepped out for the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War!

The Iron Man co-stars hit the red carpet the event on Monday night (April 23) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robert Downey Jr

They were also joined by their Iron Man cast mates Don Cheadle and Samuel L. Jackson.

While Robert is featured in Infinity War, Gwyneth is reportedly not in the film.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27th.

FYI: Gwyneth is wearing a Retrofete dress and Jimmy Choo shoes. Robert is wearing Tod’s shoes.
Just Jared on Facebook
robert downey jr gwyneth paltrow avengers infinity war premiere 01
robert downey jr gwyneth paltrow avengers infinity war premiere 02
robert downey jr gwyneth paltrow avengers infinity war premiere 03
robert downey jr gwyneth paltrow avengers infinity war premiere 04
robert downey jr gwyneth paltrow avengers infinity war premiere 05
robert downey jr gwyneth paltrow avengers infinity war premiere 06
robert downey jr gwyneth paltrow avengers infinity war premiere 07
robert downey jr gwyneth paltrow avengers infinity war premiere 08
robert downey jr gwyneth paltrow avengers infinity war premiere 09
robert downey jr gwyneth paltrow avengers infinity war premiere 10
robert downey jr gwyneth paltrow avengers infinity war premiere 11
robert downey jr gwyneth paltrow avengers infinity war premiere 12
robert downey jr gwyneth paltrow avengers infinity war premiere 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Avengers, Don Cheadle, Gwyneth Paltrow, Robert Downey Jr, Samuel L. Jackson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Zolciak's co-stars are glad she isn't returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta - TMZ
  • Gigi Hadid celebrates a Queer Eye star's birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • A reptile peed on Stephen Colbert's desk - TooFab
  • Season 4 of Jane the Virgin ended with a huge twist - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out which Riverdale star hit the stage at Coachella - Just Jared Jr