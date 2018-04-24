Top Stories
Tue, 24 April 2018 at 3:27 pm

Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Zoe Saldana & More Debut New 'Avengers: Infinity War' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'!

The Avengers assembled Monday night (April 23) on Jimmy Kimmel Live ahead of their big Los Angeles global premiere!

Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Zoe Saldana, Paul Bettany and Pom Klementieff joined the late-night host and debuted a never-before-seen clip from their upcoming film Avengers: Infinity War, which hits theaters on Friday (April 27).

Jimmy asked, “Do you guys feel at all competitive with the Star Wars movies,” to which they all responded with a unanimous “no.”

Robert and the crew also dished about reading fake scripts of the movie, reveal the least trustworthy Avenger cast member, and draw their own characters on a sketch pad – Watch more after the cut!


Funny Clip from Avengers: Infinity War

Click inside to watch more from the Avengers: Infinity War stars on Jimmy Kimmel Live…


Cast of Avengers: Infinity War Reveals Least Trustworthy Avenger

Cast of Avengers: Infinity War Draws Their Characters

Avengers: Infinity War Cast on Guardians & Robert Downey Jr.

Avengers: Infinity War Cast on Premiere of the Movie
