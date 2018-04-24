Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway & 'Ocean's 8' Step Out at Cinemacon 2018!

Sandra Bullock and Anne Hathaway are bringing Ocean’s 8 to CinemaCon!

The co-stars stepped out at the event on Tuesday (April 24) at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

They were also joined by their cast mates Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, and Awkwafina.

Make sure to check out the official trailer for the upcoming flick!

Ocean’s 8 is set to hit theaters on June 8th.

FYI: Anne is wearing a Bottega Veneta gown. Awkwafina is wearing a Topshop blazer and pants. Sarah is wearing an Alberta Ferretti top and skirt.