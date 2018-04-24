Sarah Jessica Parker Reflects on Kim Cattrall Drama

Sarah Jessica Parker was asked about the drama between her and her former Sex and the City co-star, Kim Cattrall.

If you don’t know, months ago, Kim said that she was never friends with her co-stars and the relationships felt “toxic.” Then, earlier this month, Kim‘s brother suddenly passed away and Sarah Jessica wrote a comment on Kim‘s Instagram post, expressing her condolences and seemingly, mending their broken relationship. Later on, Kim suddenly lashed out at SJP for “exploiting” her family’s tragedy.

SJP was asked by Vulture, “Do you see any resolution with the Kim Cattrall–Sex and the City 3 situation?”

“I’d just like to remind everybody that there is no catfight. I have never uttered an unkind, unsupportive, unfriendly word, so I would love to redefine it. I also want to remind everybody that there were four women on the set and I spent equal time with all of them, so this was not a set with two women who didn’t get along. I’ve always held Kim’s work in high regard and always appreciative of her contributions. If she chooses not to do the third movie, there’s not a lot I can do to change her mind and we must respect it. That’s the only thing I’ve ever said about it, you know?,” Sarah Jessica said.

Sarah Jessica continued, “The three of us have shared our disappointment that we’re not making that movie, not just on our behalf but our crew, but also just the people that have been vocal about wanting to see it. But we still live in a free country where people get to make choices and sometimes the answer is ‘no,’ and the only way to respond for me is to respect that.”

Finally, she added, “But, no, there is no catfight, there never has been a catfight. I’ve never fought with someone publicly in my life, nor would I. And I spent time with all of the women on the set. People need to recall that it wasn’t just two women on the set fighting because that just never happened. We are enormously proud of what we got to do and I don’t want someone sharing thoughts publicly, which is Kim’s right to do and that is what it is, but we spent 10, 12 years of our life doing something that I really loved and I feel privileged to be part of and I don’t want this to eclipse it or change its experience for that audience that was so good to us for so long.”