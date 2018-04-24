Top Stories
Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Make Red Carpet Debut at 'Avengers: Infinity War' Premiere

Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Make Red Carpet Debut at 'Avengers: Infinity War' Premiere

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost just stepped out as a couple for the first time!

The cute couple made their red carpet debut at the Avengers: Infinity War premiere on Monday night (April 23) in Los Angeles.

Scarlett and Colin began dating last May when they were spotted hang out at a Saturday Night Live after party.

They were also joined at the event by Brie Larson and her fiance Alex Greenwald.

FYI: Scarlett is wearing Erdem dress, Jimmy Choo shoes and Messika jewelry.

Photos: Getty
