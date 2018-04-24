Top Stories
'Sense8' Two Hour Finale Special Release Date Revealed!

The conclusion to Sense8 has an official release date!

The epic two-hour movie is set to become available on the streaming service on June 8. Netflix made the announcement today on social media, and fans immediately began retweeting the news.

In addition, Netflix confirmed that the finale movie will be available worldwide on June 8, not just in the US.

Netflix announced that they were cancelling Sense8 back in June. Fans began social media campaigns to try and save the show – and it worked! The two-hour special was announced later in the month.
