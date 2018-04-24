Shawn Mendes Debuts 'In My Blood' Music Video - Watch Now!

Shawn Mendes just premiered the music video for his latest single, “In My Blood”!

The 19-year-old singer-songwriter unveiled the visual on Tuesday (April 24).

The song is off of Shawn‘s forthcoming third studio album, and was released alongside another new track: “Lost In Japan.”

The music video for the empowering track was directed by Jay Martin. The song was co-produced with Teddy Geiger and co-written with longtime collaborators Scott Harris and Geoff Warburton.

Watch below!